Monmouthshire BS appoints Morgan as South Wales BDM

Caroline Morgan has been appointed as Monmouthshire Building Society’s business development manager (BDM) for South Wales.

Morgan, who lives in Bridgend, will work with mortgage brokers and intermediary partners across the region, promoting the society’s products and driving new business.

She has extensive experience in the financial services sector, having worked at Principality Building Society, Loan.co.uk and Legal & General, before she moved into education with a role as a BDM at Cardiff and Vale College.

Morgan (pictured) commented: “Although I loved my work at the college, I really enjoyed partnering with the financial service companies we were engaged with. I found myself questioning whether that was where my true work passion was – and then I saw the role at Monmouthshire Building Society online and couldn’t resist going for it.

“What I love about being a BDM is getting to foster those personal relationships with our intermediary partners. To really get to know them, what drives them and what troubles them, and to do my best to work with them to get the best results for their clients.

“I believe that service really is king in this industry and I treat people the way I want to be treated, and so I’m really looking forward to getting to know the local broker community.”

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Time of transformation

Morgan joins as the building society continues a major digital transformation programme. Last month, it went live with the implementation of Phoebus technology, which will introduce mortgage account servicing to its borrowers, the society said.

In December, chief executive Will Carroll told Mortgage Solutions that the mutual was aiming for £5bn in assets, a growth from its latest figure of £1.72bn, which Carroll said presented “a lot of opportunity” around how to serve its customers and mortgage capabilities.

The mutual is over 150 years old and Carroll said it had ageing systems that needed replacing.