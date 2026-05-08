Melton BS enters limited company BTL market

Melton Building Society has launched into limited company buy to let (BTL) with a range of options that will be available from 11 May.

The mutual has broadened its lending range and adapted to suit the growing number of landlords becoming incorporated, it said.

Melton Building Society added that it was also important to support landlords using this ownership structure as part of their long-term planning.

The mutual said the launch would better serve intermediaries and their broker clients.

There are six deals in the limited company BTL range, with two- and five-year fixed rate options.

All products are available at 75% loan to value (LTV), with a £250 application fee and 1% completion fee.

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The products are available on standard properties and holiday lets. A complex product range is also available for non-standard residential properties, including blocks of flats and multiple units.

Melton Building Society accepts portfolio landlords with up to five properties with the mutual, up to a maximum value of £5m.

They must have properties in England and Wales with an average LTV of 75% across their portfolio. The mutual will also accept portfolio landlord clients with no maximum on the number of properties and value across their entire portfolio.

Jamie Hyland (pictured), head of product and marketing at Melton Building Society, said: “Our entry into the limited company BTL space reflects both market demand and our ambition to help a broader range of investors.

“We’ve already introduced a number of developments across our mortgage product range so far this year, and we aim to continue to evolve our product range to offer brokers, and their client’s products that suit the complexities of the ever-changing property landscape. We recognise the complexities that come with being a property investor in today’s market, and with our limited company BTL product range, we hope to offer flexibility, competitive pricing, and a straightforward application process.”