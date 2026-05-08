Paradigm’s Brown joins April Mortgages as head of business development

Michael Brown has joined April Mortgages as its head of business development, bringing over 10 years of experience in the intermediary mortgage sector to the role.

Brown was most recently at mortgage network Paradigm Mortgage Services, where he served as its business development director for around four years.

There, he led regional growth across the business, formed relationships with advisers, networks and distribution partners and supported the sustainable growth of member firms. Brown also has experience in distribution strategy, partner engagement and adviser development.

Prior to that, Brown was a business development director at Skipton Building Society and a field compliance manager at Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB).

April Mortgages said his reputation made him a “natural fit” for the lender.

Rachael Hunnisett, director of mortgage distribution at April Mortgages, said: “Thrilled to be bringing Michael into the April family. Having worked with Michael before, I know his track record for delivery is second to none. His passion for making mortgages simple and fair is only exceeded by his drive to champion mortgage advice as a sector. These are things we wholeheartedly agree on. A true meeting of minds.

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“Some may say I have an unrealistically ambitious vision for April and everything we can achieve to make mortgages better for modern families. I wear that as a badge of honour. Michael is a key hire in helping us get there.”

Brown (pictured) added: “April’s commitment to long-term, advice-led lending is what makes this opportunity so compelling. The business is building something genuinely different in the market.

“My role is to make sure we grow that proposition in a considered way, working with the right partners to build a high-quality distribution model that supports brokers, protects customer outcomes and reinforces April’s focus on long-term certainty and peace of mind.”