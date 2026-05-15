LiveWest signs up to code of conduct for shared ownership homes

Shared ownership provider LiveWest has adopted a code of practice aimed at improving service quality for owners.

The Shared Ownership Code is operated by the New Homes Quality Board (NHQB) and establishes a standard for how shared ownership homes across the UK are marketed, sold, and managed.

It aims to make sure that customers benefit from a smoother and fairer experience including transparent information on costs, responsibilities, and processes, plus stronger protection and safeguards that go beyond current minimum standards.

The code aligns with regulatory requirements including the Regulator of Social Housing Consumer Standards, Homes England Capital Funding Guide, and the GLA Service Charge Charter.

LiveWest owns and manages 5,415 shared ownership properties in the South West and was one of eight housing providers that piloted the draft code prior to its launch in 2025.

Emma Toms, chief executive of the NHQB, said: “As operator of the New Homes Quality Code, we have demonstrated that a robust framework – one with clear expectations around customer service and transparent complaints procedures – meaningfully improves the home buying experience and drives up standards across the industry.

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“We are proud to extend that same rigour to shared ownership, and delighted that LiveWest has become the first housing provider to adopt the code. We want to see others follow their lead and help embed a higher, consistent standard across the sector.”

Russell Baldwinson, executive director of development and investment for Bromford Flagship LiveWest, added: “Becoming the first organisation to become compliant with the Shared Ownership Code reflects our clear commitment to transparency, accountability and high standards for our customers.

“Shared ownership plays an important role in helping people access homeownership, and it is essential that customers have confidence in both the service they receive and the organisations providing it.”