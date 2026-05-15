Principality BS shakes up product transfer range

Principality Building Society has today updated its product transfer range with a new deal, plus mortgage rate increases.

The lender has launched a two-year tracker available at up to 95% loan to value (LTV) with no product fee.

Rates start at base rate plus 0.65% for loans at 65% LTV and go up to base rate plus 2.2% for products at 95% LTV.

At the same time, residential product transfer rates on two-, three- and five-year fixes at 65%, 75%, 85% and 90% LTV have been raised by up to 0.1%.

Buy-to-let (BTL) two- and five-year product transfer fixed rates at 60% and 75% LTV have also been upped by 0.1%.

Holiday let products have increased by 0.15% on two-year deals and 0.05% on five-year fixes, both at 60% LTV.

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It comes after the mutual last week raised rates on selected two- and three-year residential fixes, as well as mortgage rates with cashback, and new-build rates.

Selected BTL rates were all pushed up.