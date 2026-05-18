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Skipton cuts rates and launches products in resi range

Skipton cuts rates and launches products in resi range
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
May 18, 2026
Updated:
May 18, 2026
Skipton Building Society has announced rate reductions and product launches across its residential mortgage range.

The rate cuts apply across its two-, three- and five-year products at 90%, 95% and 100% loan to value (LTV). The largest rate cut is 0.32%, with the average decrease being 0.14%.

The changes apply from 9am on Tuesday 19 May.

Jen Lloyd (pictured), Skipton’s head of mortgage products and propositions, commented: “While falling rates offer encouraging signs for the market, a degree of caution remains important. Conditions continue to be volatile amid ongoing global conflicts and broader economic uncertainty.

“The cuts do, however, bring positive news for both existing homeowners and those looking to get onto or move up the property ladder.

“We know affordability continues to be stretched, so any reduction will be welcomed by borrowers. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on market conditions and respond responsibly where we can to support our customers.”

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