Newcastle BS adds tracker deals; Principality BS adjusts PT rates – round-up

Newcastle for Intermediaries, the broker-facing arm of Newcastle Building Society, has released a range of tracker mortgages.

The mutual said the deals were competitive and would support borrowers during the period of interest rate uncertainty, while offering flexibility.

They are linked to the current Bank of England base rate and pricing starts at 4.55%. There are no early repayment charges and options are available at 80% loan to value (LTV) for residential, interest-only, buy-to-let (BTL) and Enhanced Plus borrowers.

Newcastle Building Society’s Enhanced Plus range allows lending up to six times income.

Michelle Ash, national account manager at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Borrowers continue to want clarity, flexibility and value when it comes to their mortgage choices, particularly in a market where interest rates remain uncertain. This new tracker range is designed to give brokers and their clients more choice, with competitive pricing and no early repayment charges helping to provide greater confidence and control.

“By broadening this offering across our residential, interest-only, BTL and Enhanced Plus propositions, we are making it easier for brokers to match customers to the right solution for their needs.”

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Principality BS tweaks product transfer pricing

Principality Building Society has updated its product transfer mortgage range, with some increased pricing and some lower rates, effective from 1 June.

Two-, three-, and five-year fixed and discount residential rates at 65% LTV will be cut by up to 0.25%, while reductions of up to 0.3% will be made at 75% LTV.

For residential product transfers at 85% and 90% LTV, selected two-, three-, and five-year fixed and discount rates will go down by up to 0.4%.

Cuts of 0.15% will be made to two- and five-year fixes at 95% LTV for shared ownership, while BTL rates will be cut by as much as 0.2%.

The mutual is also making selected increases, with two-year tracker rates rising by up to 0.15% and three- and five-year fixes at 95% LTV by 0.05%.

Selected holiday let rates will be increased by up to 0.15%.