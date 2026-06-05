Rosemount Financial Solutions welcomes interns to gain hands-on experience

Rosemount Financial Solutions has welcomed two interns from Cardiff Business School into its business.

George Taylor (pictured, left) and Emma Kerr (pictured, right) will undergo a one-year placement with the mortgage and protection network while studying economics at Cardiff Business School, part of Cardiff University.

During this time, they will work across different departments, including paraplanning, compliance and adviser communications.

Rosemount Financial Solutions has run internship programmes for business students for a number of years.

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions, said the firm was “passionate about bringing fresh blood into the industry” and the internships were a way of doing that.

He added: “Too often internships involve little responsibility, but at Rosemount, we make sure our interns get a taste of the different areas of the business, and an insight into what a career in financial advice really looks like.

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“We are becoming known for the high quality of our internship programme, and hope to see other businesses in the industry follow our lead. It’s only by providing these opportunities, and showcasing what we do, that we can attract the next generation into financial advice.”

Cathy Williams (pictured, middle), undergraduate placements officer at Cardiff Business School, added: “For several years now, students at Cardiff Business School have taken industrial placements with Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA); these placements provide students with invaluable and personalised industry experience and give the students an exceptional insight into the professional world of finance.

“Students tell us that they feel they are given a large level of responsibility from the very start of their placement with the support of a friendly and approachable team, and feel that they are making a real impact and integral to the process, which is exactly the experience we wish for our students to have.”