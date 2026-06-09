Christodoulides set to leave NatWest

Luke Christodoulides is set to leave his position as national account manager for NatWest after spending more than 22 years working for the bank.

In a post on LinkedIn, Christodoulides said he had decided to take the bank’s voluntary programme, stating it was “time for a new chapter”.

Over the two decades of service at the bank, Christodoulides has held positions, including business development manager (BDM), corporate account manager and head of corporate accounts.

He is currently exploring senior opportunities in intermediary distribution, strategic partnerships and national account leadership.

Nadine Edwards, head of intermediary distribution, said: “Luke has made a significant contribution to our intermediary relationships over a number of years. We thank him for his commitment and wish him every success for the future.”