TML adds limited-edition BTL deals; Molo cuts BTL and semi-commercial rates – round-up

The Mortgage Lender (TML), a Shawbrook brand, has launched limited-edition buy-to-let (BTL) products and cut rates by as much as 0.15%.

The limited-edition deals include a pair of two-year fixes starting from 3.79%, with a 5% completion fee and fixed completion fee options.

Further, TML has lowered pricing across its two- and five-year fixed rate BTL products, including options for products for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-loan customers.

Last month, the lender updated its range with rate cuts, a limited-edition five-year fix and the reintroduction of selected products at 75% loan to value (LTV).

Louise Apollonio, sales and distribution director for retail mortgages at Shawbrook, said: “These changes are designed to give brokers more options when placing BTL business, with competitive pricing and greater flexibility across our range.

“The launch of new limited-edition products, alongside rate reductions across our fixed rate proposition, reinforces our commitment to supporting landlords at every stage of their investment journey.”

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She added: “We understand the ambitions landlords have for their portfolios and continue to evolve our proposition to help brokers deliver the right outcomes for their clients.”

Molo cuts BTL and semi-commercial rates by up to 30bps

Molo has reduced its BTL and semi-commercial mortgage rates, with cuts of up to 0.3%.

Following reductions of 0.1%, its standard BTL two-year fixed rates now start from 2.95% at 75% LTV and five-year fixes from 4.65%.

Across its specialist range, pricing has been cut by 0.15%, with two-year fixed rates from 3.01% and five-year fixes from 4.69%. These products are available to individual and limited company borrowers.

Changes to its semi-commercial range include the addition of a two-year fix at 75% LTV, priced from 5.65%. Within the same range, Molo has lowered its five-year fixed rates by as much as 0.3% to 6.25%, and reduced product fees. The lender said that combined, this lowered the cost of semi-commercial borrowing by as much as 0.5%.

Rates for non-UK resident and expat borrowers remain unchanged, with pricing starting from 4.78% and 4.58% respectively.

Martin Sims, distribution director at Molo, said: “We made these reductions as the market continues to shift and brokers demand that lenders keep pace. Swap rate movements and sustained competition require meaningful reductions.

“We are seeing continued strength in landlord demand, particularly from portfolio landlords looking to remortgage, restructure and capitalise on emerging opportunities. At the same time, semi-commercial is gaining momentum as investors look to diversify their income streams. By lowering rates and overall borrowing costs, we are focused on giving brokers more flexibility and helping them place business effectively in what remains a highly unpredictable market.”