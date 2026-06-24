Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Mortgage News

Scottish BS among the first to support new First Home Fund

Scottish BS among the first to support new First Home Fund
Tania Ahmed
Written By:
Posted:
June 24, 2026
Updated:
June 24, 2026
Scottish Building Society will be one of the first mortgage lenders to support borrowers through the Scottish government’s new First Home Fund.

The scheme will provide a £10,000 shared equity contribution from the Scottish Government towards the purchase of homes valued up to £300,000.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice and Housing, said: “The First Homes Fund is part of a broader programme of action, supported by a record £4.9bn investment in affordable housing over the next four years.

“We promised to act to make life easier for many and fairer for all and, through the First Homes Fund, we are delivering on that promise.”

Scottish BS aims to facilitate this programme. Last year, the society doubled the number of first-time buyer mortgages it provided.

Paul Denton, CEO of Scottish Building Society, said: “Helping people buy their own homes remains one of our key priorities, and yet buying a first home is still out of reach for so many. Last year, we doubled the number of first-time buyers we supported, and we know that many aspiring homeowners continue to face significant affordability challenges.

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let

Sponsored by Aldermore

“There is no single solution to improving access to homeownership. Different buyers have different circumstances, which is why it is important that a range of options are available to help people take that first step.

“The First Home Fund is a welcome addition to the support already available and will provide another route into homeownership for eligible buyers.

“We are proud to be among the first lenders supporting this new scheme and look forward to helping even more people realise their ambition of owning a home.”

Related
View All

Mortgage News

Accord and TSB cut rates – round-up

Accord and TSB cut rates – round-up

Mortgage News

Clydesdale to stop new lending from 2 July

Clydesdale to stop new lending from 2 July

Mortgage News

Saffrey joins Molo as BDM for south London and the South East

Saffery joins Molo as BDM for South London and the South East

Mortgage News

A third of renters will wait 35 years to save a house deposit, Connells finds

A third of renters will wait 35 years to save a house deposit, Skipton BS finds

View All
Tags:
Scottish Building Society
Scottish First Home Fund

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/