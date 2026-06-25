Yorkshire BS reduces mortgage rates for second time in a week

The society has introduced reductions of up to 0.14% on two-year fixed rate products for house purchase, with three-year products reduced by up to 0.11%.

Rates on products for borrowers seeking longer-term stability through a five-year fixed deal have been reduced by up to 0.09%.

Tom Simpson, managing director of homes for Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re always looking for ways to support more borrowers, passing on value wherever we can and making homeownership accessible to as many people as possible.”

Reductions on loyalty cashback range

The loyalty cashback range offers rewards to existing members who have held a savings account with the mutual for at least 12 months, with an additional £250 cashback.

The new range includes a best buy option. One is a two-year fix up to 75% loan to value (LTV) for those purchasing a home at 4.44%. The previous rate was 4.58%. Alongside this, there is a £995 fee and standard valuation.

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Also, there is a five-year fixed rate up to 75% LTV for house purchase at 4.48%, previously 4.57%, which comes with a £995 fee and standard valuation.

For both, a loyalty cashback option is also available if applicable.

Simpson added: “Falling swap rates have allowed us to take this step – following changes we made just last week – to improve the range even further, including a best buy option.”

Adam French, head of consumer finance at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Yorkshire Building Society has cut rates across most of its mortgage range, providing welcome news for borrowers as competition between lenders continues to improve.

“The mutual’s 75% loan-to-value deal for house purchase has been reduced by 0.14 percentage points to 4.44%, a move that pushes it into the latest Moneyfacts Best Buy tables”.