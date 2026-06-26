Earl Shilton BS delivers £32m in gross mortgage lending as balances hit record

Earl Shilton Building Society completed £32m in new mortgage lending for the year ending 31 March 2026, up from £26m the previous year.

Its annual results showed the mutual reported record mortgage balances at £156.5m, an increase of more than 6% over the financial year.

Over the year, it supported homebuyers, self-build customers and borrowers with complex lending requirements.

The mutual continued to invest in its technology, with a new broker portal set to be launched following the implementation of its online savings platform and digital savings journey.

Earl Shilton Building Society reported a loss of £494,000, compared to a profit of £254,000 the year before, with its chair, Alex Robinson, saying it was not a bad year economically, but its last quarter was “turbulent” due to the Iran conflict.

Scott Devereux (pictured), chief executive of Earl Shilton Building Society, said: “The year to 31 March 2026 marked my first full year as chief executive and has been a year of meaningful progress, deliberate investment and continued commitment to delivering outstanding service to our members.

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“Our mortgage book has reached its highest level to date, increasing to £156.5m, while savings balances have continued to grow despite intense competition across the market. These results demonstrate the strength of our mutual model and the trust our members place in us.”

He added: “We have continued to invest in the future of the society through our IT and Change Programmes, modernising how we engage with brokers, delight our members and ensuring we remain relevant, resilient and well-positioned for generations to come. While this investment impacted our short-term financial performance, it represents an important step in delivering long-term value for members.”

“I would like to thank our colleagues for their dedication and professionalism, our broker partners for their continued support, and our members for their loyalty and confidence in the society. We enter the new financial year with a strong platform, a clear strategy and a renewed focus on unlocking homeownership and providing a safe haven for savings,” Devereux added.