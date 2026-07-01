Halifax Intermediaries changing to Lloyds in 2027 as brand retires

Lloyds Banking Group is retiring the Halifax brand after 173 years. As part of this change, the Halifax Intermediaries brand will become Lloyds Intermediaries in 2027.

Its buy-to-let brand BM Solutions will also become Lloyds Intermediaries, though no date has been set for this change.

As part of the transition, Halifax has announced broker commitments with Lloyds Intermediaries.

From 7 July 2026, brokers will have access to the Lloyds Premier Current Account mortgage discount on Halifax mortgages. Previously, this was only applicable to direct Lloyds mortgages.

Furthermore, a named business development manager (BDM) contact for clients, and Lloyds has pledged that all documents will be reviewed within 24 hours, with instant escalation where necessary.

Esther Dijkstra, managing director, intermediaries, Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Brokers play a vital role in helping customers navigate some of life’s most important financial decisions, and we are showing how important we see that partnership with today’s announcement.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let Sponsored by Aldermore

“With no change to our BDMs or the support we provide, it is business as usual. We’ve listened to feedback and are making Lloyds Premier discounts available, and from 7 July brokers can access these on Halifax mortgages.

She added: “In announcing the change to Lloyds Intermediaries from 2027, we are signalling our long-term commitment to the intermediary market, reinforcing our ambition to provide brokers with greater value, the opportunity to help even more customers through access to the Lloyds back book, a stronger proposition and the confidence of a partner committed to shared success.”

The same systems, login details, and processes remain the same. The service model and policies will also stay the same.

All in-progress Halifax mortgages will continue as normal. Mortgage payments will not change.

If an existing Halifax mortgage is due to end, brokers can switch clients to a new deal.

Product transfers, further advances, and porting applications for existing Halifax clients will be submitted via Lloyds Intermediaries.

There is no action required of intermediaries, Halifax said.

It also said the change will bring more alignment, clarity, and ways to help intermediaries deepen relationships with clients. Plus, brokers will be able to transact product transfer business for existing Lloyds borrowers for the first time.

Its existing lending criteria, underwriting, and credit scoring all remain unchanged.

Further, it will launch a Loyalty Premier product which offers a discounted mortgage rate to clients who hold a Lloyds Premier current account.