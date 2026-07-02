Atom cuts rates on Prime mortgage range again

Atom Bank has cut rates across its Prime mortgage range by 0.15%, having just made a 0.15% reduction in mid-June.

Rates start at 5.14% for two- and three-year fixed rates at up to 85% loan to value (LTV), with a £900 product fee, down from 5.29%.

Its lowest fee-free rate at 0-85% LTV starts at 5.34%.

For five-year fixes, rates start at 5.19% with a £900 product fee. The lowest fee-free rate at 0-85% LTV starts at 5.29%.

Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom Bank, said: “Reducing our Prime rates twice within just a couple of weeks is a great example of our determination to provide great value to brokers and borrowers.

Atom recently launched a 95% LTV near prime proposition for borrowers with minimal adverse credit history. As well, it cut rates on its existing near prime range by 0.1%, with rates starting at 5.29%.

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Harrison added: “Enhancing our Prime range in this way, just days after launching our 95% LTV Near Prime proposition, highlights our ability to support a wide range of borrowers. We will continue to combine that innovative spirit with great rates and the market-leading speeds for which we have become known.”