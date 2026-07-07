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Nationwide appoints Dickinson as lead product manager

Nationwide appoints Dickinson as lead product manager
Tania Ahmed
Written By:
Posted:
July 7, 2026
Updated:
July 7, 2026
Kim Dickinson has been appointed as lead product manager for intermediaries.

Dickinson has spent the last 10 years at Virgin Money and Clydesdale and brings experience from the mortgage and intermediary market.

She will lead Nationwide’s intermediary proposition, as it hopes to continue its expansion of broker partnerships.

Dickinson (pictured) said: “I’m delighted to take on this role at such an important time for Nationwide’s intermediary proposition.

“Brokers play a vital role in helping customers navigate the housing market, and I’m passionate about ensuring we deliver products and services that will help them to support their clients. I look forward to working closely with intermediaries to ensure their voices are reflected in our proposition strategy.”

Damian Thompson, director of mortgage intermediaries and partnerships, said: “Kim’s appointment is an important step forward as we continue to invest in intermediaries. Her expertise and insight will be invaluable in helping us further enhance our proposition and strengthen our support for brokers.

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“This is a key priority for us at Nationwide and Kim will be instrumental in ensuring we deliver products and services that truly meet the needs of intermediaries and their clients.”

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