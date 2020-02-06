You are here: Home - News -

News

Aviva launches budget life cover

by:
  • 06/02/2020
  • 0
Aviva launches budget life cover
Insurance giant Aviva has launched a budget life cover product.

 

The price of the Simple Life Insurance cover is based on the customer’s age without the need for a medical assessment.

Additional benefits include advance funeral payments, grief counselling, estate administration through MyDigiExecutor and a bereavement guide.

The minimum cost of a Simple Life Insurance policy is £3.50 whereas the lowest cost in its standard range is £5.00.

A report by research company Mintel found that 45 per cent of people did not have life cover because they said they could not afford it. However, 55 per cent of individuals said they could be persuaded to take cover if it was simple and cheap.

Mark Cracknell, head of protection distribution, said: “Simple Life Insurance extends our life insurance proposition to customers whatever their budget or circumstances.

“While our menu proposition will continue to offer an appropriate solution for many advisers and their clients, Simple Life Insurance is an important part of ensuring that we have a range of options to help more people put protection in place.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

Is your business operationally resilient in the event of an IT meltdown?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
TSLE2020: Kent Reliance and Vida considering mortgage prisoner solutions

Kent Reliance and Vida Homeloans are looking at the possibility of offering products for mortgage prisoners.

Close