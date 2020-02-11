You are here: Home - News -

News

Axis Bank UK to halt buy-to-let lending

by:
  • 11/02/2020
  • 0
Axis Bank UK to halt buy-to-let lending
Axis Bank UK has announced it will suspend its buy-to-let mortgage lending following a review of its operations.

 

The bank emailed brokers to tell them it would halt new lending from Friday 14 February at 5:30 pm.

New mortgage applications will be accepted up until this deadline.

The last day for the submission of a decision in principle is Wednesday 12 February and applications must be submitted as soon as an accepted decision is received.

In the broker note, Axis said existing mortgage borrowers would not be affected by its decision.

“The bank will as always ensure that appropriate standards of transparency and fairness are maintained in dealing with all its customers, and we will keep you informed of further developments following the completion of the strategic review,” the note read.

Axis Bank UK is the UK subsidiary of one of India’s largest private sector banks. It launched its buy-to-let range in 2015 aimed at professional landlords with properties in London and the South East.

Axis Bank UK has been contacted for comment.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 13, 2020 to Feb 14, 2020
Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Is your business operationally resilient in the event of an IT meltdown?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Nearly 2,000 Help to Buy customers in arrears, government reveals

Some 1,983 Help to Buy customers, 5.8 per cent who are due to be paying interest fees on equity loans,...

Close