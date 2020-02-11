You are here: Home - News -

Broker poll: Can fixed-for-term mortgages work?

  • 11/02/2020
There has been increasing noise in the mortgage market that lenders are looking at releasing fixed-for-term products.

 

We have already seen more lenders offering 10-year fixed deals and the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) suggested lifetime fixed deals could help first-time buyers.

Last month Mortgage Solutions revealed that the first fixed-for-term products could be launched during the second half of 2020 or early 2021.

So this week, Mortgage Solutions is asking readers whether there is a good market for them.

 

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

 

