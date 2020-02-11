You are here: Home - News -

News

Brokers bullish on mortgage market outlook – IMLA

by:
  • 11/02/2020
  • 0
Brokers bullish on mortgage market outlook – IMLA
Adviser confidence in the mortgage market outlook jumped in the final quarter of 2019, according to research by the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA).

 

Brokers were also more upbeat around their own business prospects as the year closed, the data showed.

The positive sentiment coincided with an increase of case load volumes to 88 a year on average, just shy of the highs of 2018.

At the same time, more decisions in principle (DIPs) resulted in completion. More than half were converted to a full mortgage, up seven per cent from the previous quarter.

The conversation rate of DIP-accepts to full applications also grew to 85 per cent.

Overall, more than nine in 10 mortgage intermediaries were confident about the outlook for the mortgage industry heading into 2020.

It came as the general election in December helped dispel some of the political uncertainty that had shrouded the UK.

Kate Davies, executive director of the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (pictured), said: “The last few years have certainly tested the resilience of the mortgage market.

“Amid significant political turbulence, intermediaries have faced the challenge of disintermediation, diminishing consumer confidence and uncertainty surrounding what may replace the Help to Buy scheme as it is gradually wound down.

“Despite that, they ended last year on a high with a significant proportion expressing their positivity towards the sector’s future and having helped many more onto and up the property ladder.”

Davies added: “It’s clear there will be challenges ahead in 2020.

“The FCA’s recent changes to execution-only sales and the punitive tax changes on buy-to-let landlords will continue to change the shape of the market.

“However, it would appear that the new government has helped to boost consumer confidence and IMLA has predicted gross mortgage lending will rise to £268bn this year, 1.4 per cent ahead of last year.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 13, 2020 to Feb 14, 2020
Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Is your business operationally resilient in the event of an IT meltdown?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
TSLE2020: Lenders will target landlords breaking mortgage terms with Airbnb – HTB

Lenders will be increasingly looking out for landlords breaking the terms of their buy-to-let mortgages by using their properties for...

Close