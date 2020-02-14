Pincher appointed tenth housing minister in a decade

Christopher Pincher has been appointed housing minister, the tenth in the last decade.

He will replace Esther McVey who was sacked yesterday after just seven months.

None of the previous nine Conservative housing ministers since 2010 have held the post for more than two years, prompting frequent calls from the industry for a more consistent approach and stability in decision making.

Pincher (pictured), who was first elected as MP for Tamworth in 2010, moves from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office where he was appointed as minister of state in July.

Prior to that he spent two years as a government whip, concluding as deputy chief whip.

Prime minister Boris Johnson’s reshuffle also saw a shock departure as chancellor Sajid Javid resigned.

However, communities secretary Robert Jenrick retained his role heading up the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

Commenting on Twitter, Pincher said he was delighted to be appointed as minister of state for housing, though sad to be leaving his previous Foreign Office team.

“This government will deliver on our commitment to build the housing that people need. Looking forward to getting stuck in alongside Robert Jenrick,” he added.