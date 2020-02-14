You are here: Home - News -

News

Pincher appointed tenth housing minister in a decade

by:
  • 14/02/2020
  • 0
Pincher appointed tenth housing minister in a decade
Christopher Pincher has been appointed housing minister, the tenth in the last decade.

 

He will replace Esther McVey who was sacked yesterday after just seven months.

None of the previous nine Conservative housing ministers since 2010 have held the post for more than two years, prompting frequent calls from the industry for a more consistent approach and stability in decision making.

Pincher (pictured), who was first elected as MP for Tamworth in 2010, moves from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office where he was appointed as minister of state in July.

Prior to that he spent two years as a government whip, concluding as deputy chief whip.

Prime minister Boris Johnson’s reshuffle also saw a shock departure as chancellor Sajid Javid resigned.

However, communities secretary Robert Jenrick retained his role heading up the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

Commenting on Twitter, Pincher said he was delighted to be appointed as minister of state for housing, though sad to be leaving his previous Foreign Office team.

“This government will deliver on our commitment to build the housing that people need. Looking forward to getting stuck in alongside Robert Jenrick,” he added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
More than 300 buildings in England need cladding removed – MHCLG

There are more than 300 high-rise and publicly-owned buildings in England with dangerous cladding systems that fall short of regulations,...

Close