You are here: Home - News -

News

NAEA toolkit aims to speed-up sales and eliminate fall throughs

by:
  • 27/02/2020
  • 0
NAEA toolkit aims to speed-up sales and eliminate fall throughs
A sales protocol toolkit which could help speed up house sale transaction times and reduce the likelihood of fall-throughs has been launched by NAEA Propertymark.

 

Announced at the body’s conference in London, chief executive Mark Hayward (pictured) said he hoped the document would halve the time it took between the agreement of an offer and exchange of contract. 

The body said the toolkit had been trialled by practising agents who reported that transaction times fell from an average of 40 weeks to seven. 

The document is a 16-page questionnaire which is filled out by a seller. They will be required to disclose information such as whether the property has previously had issues with damp, disputes concerning the property or nearby properties and environmental concerns. 

It also asks about the legal ownership of the home, ground rent and if any parts of the property overhang outside of its boundaries. 

The buyer also fills out a contract which states broker contact details, how the purchase of the property will be funded and when they would like to complete the transaction and move in. 

NAEA worked with a group of stakeholders including agents, conveyancers, Land Registry, The Property Ombudsman and National Trading Standards estate and letting agent team in the development of the toolkit. 

It will be distributed to NAEA members and has been designed to comply with consumer protection regulations. 

 

Improving conveyancing information

The toolkit is expected to address concerns raised around the TA6 form, an existing document used by estate agents. NAEA analysed it to improve the wording, remove uncertainty and reduce delays experienced when conveyancers need information clarified. 

Hayward said: “Sellers have to go through weeks of waiting between offer agreed and exchange of contract.  

“We have been working on this, assisted by the Law Society, and today we launch our new sales protocol. Our aim, if adopted by law, is to reduce that time by half.” 

Hayward also said the reduction of transaction times through the use of the toolkit could serve as an interim up until the introduction of reservation agreements, which is still being considered by the government.

Reservation agreements aim to improve the transaction process through a commitment deposit from both parties and by providing transparent property information.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
What your clients need to know about expat mortgages – Ipswich BS

Latest figures show there are around 4.5 million Britons living abroad, and with many of them eager to keep a...

Close