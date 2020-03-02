Twenty7Tec and Mortgage Broker Tools agree partnership

Sourcing platform Twenty7Tec has integrated technology Mortgage Broker Tools, giving users affordability research alongside products.

The tie-up will provide brokers using CloudTwenty7 further insight to support their product recommendation.

At the same time, Twenty7Tec is to acquire a minority stake in Mortgage Broker Tools.

The first phase of the integration between CloudTwenty7 and MBT Affordability has been completed, with further developments to follow.

Both applications will still be available standalone.

MBT Affordability gives brokers a single calculator that automatically completes individual lender calculators and collates the results.

The CloudTwenty7 platform offers a range of applications and functions that are designed to make the process of searching, applying for and obtaining a mortgage simpler and faster.

Lewis Lenssen, managing director at Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “This is a coming together of two best of breed platforms to deliver brokers an unrivalled integrated research solution.

“Integrating the two [systems] is going to provide brokers with a very powerful tool, and I am looking forward to working with James and his team to roll out our integration.”

James Tucker, chief executive at Twenty7Tec (pictured), said: “There’s no point getting three quarters through the application process to find that a product is unsuitable for affordability reasons.

“That’s inefficient for brokers who are already gearing up for a particularly busy year. With this integration, brokers can give customers better tailored options every time.”