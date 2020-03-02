You are here: Home - News -

News

Twenty7Tec and Mortgage Broker Tools agree partnership

by:
  • 02/03/2020
  • 0
Twenty7Tec and Mortgage Broker Tools agree partnership
Sourcing platform Twenty7Tec has integrated technology Mortgage Broker Tools, giving users affordability research alongside products.

 

The tie-up will provide brokers using CloudTwenty7 further insight to support their product recommendation.

At the same time, Twenty7Tec is to acquire a minority stake in Mortgage Broker Tools.

The first phase of the integration between CloudTwenty7 and MBT Affordability has been completed, with further developments to follow.

Both applications will still be available standalone.

MBT Affordability gives brokers a single calculator that automatically completes individual lender calculators and collates the results.

The CloudTwenty7 platform offers a range of applications and functions that are designed to make the process of searching, applying for and obtaining a mortgage simpler and faster.

Lewis Lenssen, managing director at Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “This is a coming together of two best of breed platforms to deliver brokers an unrivalled integrated research solution.

“Integrating the two [systems] is going to provide brokers with a very powerful tool, and I am looking forward to working with James and his team to roll out our integration.”

James Tucker, chief executive at Twenty7Tec (pictured), said: “There’s no point getting three quarters through the application process to find that a product is unsuitable for affordability reasons.

“That’s inefficient for brokers who are already gearing up for a particularly busy year. With this integration, brokers can give customers better tailored options every time.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Sainsbury's Bank logo
Nationwide in talks to acquire Sainsbury’s mortgage book

Nationwide has confirmed it is holding discussions to acquire Sainsbury’s Bank mortgage book for £1.9bn.

Close