You are here: Home - News -

News

Property wealth in retirement planning blind spot as retirees face £18k shortfall

by:
  • 04/03/2020
  • 0
Property wealth in retirement planning blind spot as retirees face £18k shortfall
Older homeowners are facing an annual shortfall of close to £18,000 between their actual pension income and the amount they think they will need to live on when they retire, according to research.

 

Findings from the Equity Release Council’s (ERC) report on property wealth and retirement planning reveal the stark difference between retirees income expectations and their financial reality.

According to the report, which surveyed more than 2,000 homeowners aged 55 or older, on average they anticipated they would need an annual retirement income of £35,196.

This is 16 per cent higher than the average income of a full time UK employee at £30,420, according to government statistics, and more than double the average pension income of a retiree of £17,212.

Property wealth, reports the council, holds untapped potential to help close the retirement income gap.

The average homeowner in England and Wales could access £88,290 from their property via a typical equity release plan – equivalent to over a decade of state pension payments.

Valued at a combined £11.21trn, private pensions and property account for 77 per cent of household wealth.

They are the two biggest sources of wealth in the UK, the fastest growing and consistently ranked top in public perceptions as the safest ways to save for retirement, the ERC noted.

 

Financial pressures on pension savings

Older homeowners say they are unable to save more money for their retirement because of the financial pressures of rising living costs and mortgage commitments. Furthermore, the cost of living is leading to the erosion of pension pots as one in six said they planned to draw down their pension savings early.

Pension income growth has also stalled increasing by £7 a week over the last decade.

The report shows paying off a mortgage often competes with retirement savings to be older homeowners’ biggest financial priority which makes saving for pension contributions difficult and increases the likelihood of people being asset-rich, cash-poor in later life.

Some 31 per cent of homeowners who have increased their pension savings in the last year have been able to do so as they’re no longer paying off their mortgage.

Among those who still have a mortgage, 44 per cent report that paying off their mortgage has, or is likely to, limit their pension savings potential.

 

Retirement planning blind spot

The Equity Release Council says that despite the amount of wealth held in bricks and mortar and homeowners’ willingness to rely on it to support them when they stop working, it remained in the blind spot when it came to retirement planning.

Just less than 20 per cent of older homeowners who have sought information, guidance or advice on later life finances were prompted to consider accessing property wealth as an option, it added.

David Burrowes (pictured), chairman of the Equity Release Council, said: “With the UK’s population ageing rapidly, the scale of this issue is only set to become greater.

“An increasing number of consumers must make their pensions savings last over longer retirements with property wealth fast emerging as a viable solution to help meet this funding challenge.

“Our report emphasises the pension pressures faced by many across the UK and calls for property wealth to be better considered and integrated into the advice process.

“A single-product solution to retirement planning is no longer fit for purpose. We must break down the silos that create tunnel vision when it comes to later life financial planning.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
The British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 Finalists

The shortlists for this year’s British Specialist Lending Awards have been revealed after a record number of votes were cast...

Close