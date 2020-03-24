AMI dinner postponed to September

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has moved its annual dinner to September as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The dinner was scheduled for Thursday 18 June but with the current restrictions on movement and gatherings it has decided to reschedule it for Tuesday 29 September at the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, London.

The body noted that the welfare and safety of all guests, sponsors and table hosts, suppliers and colleagues was its top priority.

It added that with the uncertainty around how the situation will evolve it felt this was the most appropriate course of action in the current climate.

AMI chief executive Robert Sinclair said: “These are unprecedented and difficult times. Whilst I hope we will be past social distancing by mid-June, it is right to plan appropriately and move our event to later in the year. I look forward to welcoming all our guests in September.”

All table bookings will be carried forward to the new date.