You are here: Home - News -

News

AMI dinner postponed to September

by:
  • 24/03/2020
  • 0
AMI dinner postponed to September
The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has moved its annual dinner to September as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

 

The dinner was scheduled for Thursday 18 June but with the current restrictions on movement and gatherings it has decided to reschedule it for Tuesday 29 September at the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, London.

The body noted that the welfare and safety of all guests, sponsors and table hosts, suppliers and colleagues was its top priority.

It added that with the uncertainty around how the situation will evolve it felt this was the most appropriate course of action in the current climate.

AMI chief executive Robert Sinclair said: “These are unprecedented and difficult times. Whilst I hope we will be past social distancing by mid-June, it is right to plan appropriately and move our event to later in the year. I look forward to welcoming all our guests in September.”

All table bookings will be carried forward to the new date.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Nationwide reintroduces tracker mortgages

Nationwide Building Society has brought back its two-year residential tracker mortgages just days after the product was withdrawn from its...

Close