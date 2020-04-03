You are here: Home - News -

News

High LTV withdrawals sees two-year fixed rates near record low – Moneyfacts

by:
  • 03/04/2020
  • 0
High LTV withdrawals sees two-year fixed rates near record low – Moneyfacts
The average rate for a two-year fixed mortgage is now 2.28 per cent, the lowest in the last 12 months likely due to the recent withdrawals of higher loan to value (LTV) deals.

 

According to data from Moneyfacts, iis down from both last month’s 2.42 per cent average, and the 2.47 per cent rate recorded in April last year. 

Additionally, the current average rate is only slightly higher than January 2017’s record low of 2.20 per cent. 

 

High LTV exodus 

Moneyfacts said the withdrawal of higher loan to value products in recent days was likely to be a “contributing factor” to the drop as the rates for these mortgages are typically higher. 

The average rate for a two-year fixed has seen a steady drop in the last few days, recorded at 2.35 per cent on 27 March before dropping to its current rate today. 

Eleanor Williams, a spokesperson for Moneyfacts, said: “There has been a significant reduction in the number of mortgage products available to new borrowers this week, in part as a result of the operational difficulties that mortgage lenders are currently facing.  

This has included the withdrawal of some purchase products but also many higher loan-to-value deals. The drop in availability of mortgage products for those with lower deposits or equity in their homes is likely a contributing factor as to why the average mortgage rates have dropped, as typically these are higher rate products. 

 

Other mortgage rates 

As of 3 April, the average rate for a five-year fixed mortgage is 2.58 per cent while a two-year tracker mortgage sits at 1.88 per cent. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Aldermore temporarily reduces LTV offering

Aldermore Bank has put a cap of 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) on residential mortgages and up to...

Close