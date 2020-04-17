Scottish Widows Bank offers product transfers for mortgage holiday borrowers

Scottish Widows Bank Intermediaries is now accepting product transfer applications from customers who are on a mortgage payment holiday.

The lender said the process will offer and complete in the same way as any other normal application.

In some cases, the product transfer may be deferred until the payment holiday ends.

Brokers will be advised when this is the case needed, and the product transfer will be backdated so the borrower does not miss out.

In communications to advisers, the lender said it is important borrowers are told the mortgage illustration in future correspondence will reflect a higher mortgage balance and higher repayments after the payment holiday because of the break.

Customers will receive a letter two weeks before the end of their payment holiday with details of their updated repayments.

Claire Scott, head of business development, Scottish Widows Bank, said: “Being there for our customers and intermediaries when they need us is our priority and we remain committed to the intermediary market through these unprecedented times.

“We’re working hard behind the scenes and enabling customers on mortgage payment holidays to complete a product transfer will help intermediaries to support their customers through these challenging times.”