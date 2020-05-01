You are here: Home - News -

News

Covid-19 crisis a ‘watershed moment’ for mortgage firm business models – PMS

by:
  • 01/05/2020
  • 0
Covid-19 crisis a ‘watershed moment’ for mortgage firm business models – PMS
The outbreak of the coronavirus is set to be a turning point in business models for directly authorised brokers, PMS Mortgage Club has said.  

Instead of focusing solely on mortgage transactions, more adviser firms are rapidly expected to move to offer lifelong financial planning, it believes.

Brokers who have deeper client relationships and a wider range of services are better placed to assist customers and weather the storm, said Ross Liston, managing director at PMS Mortgage Club.

The predicted shift comes from adviser feedback and analysis of firms who are successfully working through the coronavirus outbreak, according to the club.

Liston added: “One of the key trends we are seeing from the thousands of conversations taking place between directly authorised firms and our PMS team, is the business resilience of firms who offer a one-stop service solution that’s backed by an effective client engagement strategy.

“It’s been a long-held view at PMS that this is the way forward, but I believe we have now arrived at a watershed moment, and the Covid-19 crisis will accelerate the move to lifelong financial planning among mortgage firms.”

PMS has rolled-out a package of support to help advisers through the crisis, including a Covid-19 adviser support hub and online learning events.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

How much of your typical business load are you now conducting?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Tipton adds downsizing; Nottingham and Paragon launch products – round-up

Tipton and Coseley Building Society has made changes to its later life lending criteria while Nottingham Building Society and Paragon...

Close