NatWest to close digital bank Bó

NatWest is set to close its app-only bank Bó, less than six months after it launched to rival the likes of Monzo and Starling.

The digital bank which launched in December and which offered fee-free overseas spending and cash withdrawals worldwide, is set to close.

Customers will receive at least 60 days’ notice and their money will remain safe. In the meantime, customers are urged to keep using their cards until the balance is down to zero, or transfer all their money out of the account.

To transfer money out of your Bó account, tap the ‘spending’ screen > tap on the two-way arrow icon in the top left-hand corner > tap on the payment details of the account you want to transfer money to and follow the prompts.

A statement on its website, read: “We have taken the decision to wind down Bó and therefore we need to close all customer accounts.

“We will be keeping our customers up to date with more information soon.

“Thanks for being part of Bó. You made us and we’ll miss you!”