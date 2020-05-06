Poll: Are you getting the personal and business support you need?

After the immediate upheaval and adaption period, life is beginning to settle for some, but this brings its own challenges in both personal mental and physical health, and for businesses.
So Mortgage Solutions wants to know if you are getting the right support from the industry to stay healthy personally and maintain a viable business?
Are you getting the personal and business support you need from your firms, networks, clubs and the wider industry?
