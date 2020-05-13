You are here: Home - News -

Halifax, Santander and HSBC returning to physical valuations

  • 13/05/2020
Halifax, Santander and HSBC have started to book in physical valuations on stalled mortgage applications after the government gave the green light for the housing market to reopen.

 

Halifax Intermediaries is starting to communicate with its brokers from today, and has begun arranging valuations. It expects the first in-person surveys to begin on Monday.

HSBC impressed brokers by sending out emails confirming valuation bookings within hours of the publication of the government’s guidance on how to safely work in other people’s homes on Tuesday.

The bank said it will begin arranging valuations on the oldest paused cases first but if there are any urgent requests a fast track option would be considered.

HSBC said it had worked hard to progress as many cases as possible by using desktop and automated valuations.

Santander too has been quick off the mark in kick starting stalled applications. Mortgage brokers took to twitter to celebrate the bank’s swift response.

Graham Sellar, head of mortgage distribution, said: “We’re working with valuers to make sure that we can safely support physical valuations as soon as possible.”

Earlier today, Accord confirmed it would be restarting physical valuations this week, and from Friday it will be increasing its loan to value to 85 per cent.

 

