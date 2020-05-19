You are here: Home - News -

Virgin Money and Clydesdale restart lending at 90 per cent LTV

by:
  • 19/05/2020
Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank will bring back mortgages at up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) from next week.

 

The lenders are launching a wider range of products, including buy-to-let up to 80 per cent LTV and residential at 90 per cent LTV.

The deals will be supported with a mix of physical and non-physical valuations.

And temporary limits on loan sizes and property values will be removed, meaning the lenders will be accepting applications for large loans, shared ownership, professional and new build cases.

It comes after the government announced physical valuations can again take place in England from this week.

Physical valuations will also be booked in England for pipeline cases requiring a physical valuation.

And this will be applied to pipeline cases in the rest of the UK as soon as restrictions in other areas are eased.

 

