Leeds BS resumes 85 per cent LTV lending

  • 26/05/2020
Borrowers can again secure mortgages at up to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) with Leeds Building Society, as the lender refreshes its home loan range.

 

Two-year fixed deals from the society have had rates reduced as part of the changes.

The lender is now offering 1.56 per cent at up to 65 per cent LTV and 2.10 per cent at up to 85 per cent LTV, fixed for two years without any product fees.

All deals come with free valuation and are available on purchase or remortgage.

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society (pictured), said: “Our purpose as a building society is to help people save and have the home they want, so we remain focused on meeting the needs of different kinds of borrowers, at different LTVs.

“The majority of our borrowers choose fixed term mortgages and the certainty of payment these offer may be particularly welcome when so much else is currently uncertain.

“Despite the industry disruption the lockdown has caused, we’re continuing to work with our valuers and intermediary partners to progress and complete mortgage applications.”

 

