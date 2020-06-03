You are here: Home - News -

Hanley Economic and Newbury BS strengthen senior leadership teams

by:
  • 03/06/2020
Hanley Economic and Newbury BS strengthen senior leadership teams
Hanley Economic Building Society and Newbury BS have bolstered senior leadership teams and board membership.

Hanley Economic has appointed Jenny Jones as head of finance and Anna Guy as head of risk. Meanwhile Ian Henley and Liz Whitfield and have joined the society’s board.

Jones joined the society as a management accountant in January 2017. She was promoted to head of finance following Larne Barlow’s step up to the role of finance director.

Guy will lead strategy on risk, compliance, data protection and financial crime. Her past experience includes a role within treasury compliance at Britannia and as an assurance manager for Co-Op Bank. Her most recent position was as head of risk and compliance at Stafford Railway Building Society.

Ian Henley has become chair of Hanley’s risk committee and brings 40 years of financial services experience to the role.

Liz Whitfield is a chartered accountant and has joined the society to support its remuneration and audit and compliance committees. She has previously worked for KMPG and RSM and has expertise in mergers and acquisitions.

Mark Selby (pictured), chief executive, Hanley Economic Building Society, said: “The society is going through a very exciting period of change as we develop areas such as new technologies, so our latest additions are a natural extension of how we are evolving as a business.

“Our people really are a key differentiator and, as a forward-thinking building society, we will continue to invest and grow our team in the right way to better support and service the ever-changing needs of our customer base. Both from a direct and intermediary perspective.”

 

Newbury Building Society

Newbury Building Society has appointed Alistair Welham to its board of directors.

Welham has over 25 years’ experience in marketing and digital communications having specialised in financial services, real estate and car retailing industries.
He is an executive member of the Financial Services Forum and programme faculty member of Imperial College Business School on digital transformation.

Welham said: “Growing up in Reading and with family in Mortimer I am delighted to be joining Newbury Building Society at such an exciting time in its development.

“Over the past thirty years I have worked across the building society and financial services sector and as a firm believer in the value of mutuality, I want to bring my experience and knowledge to bear for the benefit of our members, employees and local communities.”

He also holds positions with Aegon UK as head of marketing communications and is a trustee of the Brighton Student Union.

Roland Gardner, chief executive of Newbury Building Society, said: “Alistair’s experience of working in financial services means he is ideally placed to push our marketing and communication strategies forward, as we continue to fulfil our ambition of being a more modern and digitally capable organisation.”

