You are here: Home - News -

News

Remortgaging instructions climb in May as easing of lockdown takes effect

by:
  • 04/06/2020
  • 0
Remortgaging instructions climb in May as easing of lockdown takes effect
Remortgage instructions to conveyancing firms increased by just over eight per cent in May compared to the previous month, analysis from LMS revealed.

 

The final week of May finished strongly, with volumes 13.3 per cent higher than in the final week of April reflecting the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions.

Remortgage completion volumes continued to improve in May, putting the full month’s activity just 10 per cent lower that of the pre-pandemic market in February.

Month-on-month, the activity tracker showed that May finished with completion volumes 15.5 per cent higher than April.

The proportion of cancellations continued to reduce for the third consecutive week.

The final week in May saw a reduction of 35.3 per cent in cancellations from the previous week as borrowers’ confidence grew.

Despite cancellations decreasing towards the end of the month, the high volumes seen at the start of May have led to overall monthly cancellations from April to May increasing by 16.8 per cent.

Overall, the cancellation rate in May 2020 was 7.38 per cent, which is 3 per cent higher than the rate in same period during May 2019.

Nick Chadbourne (pictured), chief executive of LMS, said: “Technological advancements and industry collaboration have supported the market and enabled the range of available products to continue to expand. Borrowers have taken advantage of greater availability, which has had a knock-on effect on reducing the pipeline backlog as instructions continue to increase, cancellations decrease, and completions become more efficient.

“Looking forward to June, the steady pipeline activity we have seen throughout May indicates a gradual return to normality, as instructions and completions rose, while the case backlog continued to clear.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
businessman holding a sign which reads 'job'
The brokers ready to defy coronavirus and grow their businesses

A number of broker firms are defying the coronavirus downturn and ploughing on with plans to expand their businesses.

Close