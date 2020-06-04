Skipton launches one-day mortgage offers  

Skipton Building Society is now providing mortgage offers within a day of application.

All applications will go through Skipton underwriters, giving brokers the opportunity to discuss cases where necessary.

Alex Beavis, Skipton’s head of mortgages (pictured), said: “As a mortgage provider, we understand that securing an initial offer is an important milestone for our customers.

“Our ambition with one day mortgage offers is to provide our customers and brokers with the certainty they need with a quick and straightforward process.

“As part of our long-term mortgage strategy we will, where possible, ensure cases can be offered quickly, by combining the best of technology with our existing common sense and human touch approach.

“Our recent investment in technology, financial crime tools, automated ID&V, systems development and robotics, along with the skill and innovation of our people has been essential in making this goal a reality.”