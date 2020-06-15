You are here: Home - News -

News

MPs call for cap on SVRs and investigation into ‘outlier rates’

by:
  • 15/06/2020
  • 0
MPs call for cap on SVRs and investigation into ‘outlier rates’
The All Party Parliamentary Group on Mortgage Prisoners has asked the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to impose a cap on standard variable rates and investigate “outlier” mortgage rates.

 

In an open letter, Seema Malhotra MP, co-chair of the APPG on mortgage prisoners and Kevin Hollinrake MP, co-chair of the APPG on fair business banking suggested introducing a two per cent cap above the base rate on all mortgage standard variable rates (SVR) to help mortgage prisoners.  

The MPs said it was “imperative” that homeowners were helped not only by deferring payments but also with “real savings” as the relaxation of affordability rules had yet to benefit any of the 250,000 mortgage prisoners.  

In the letter, the MPs asked the regulators to define what was meant by an “outlier rate, in response to the FCA’s warning in May that it would take action on lenders who put mortgage prisoners on unfair rates. 

MPs also questioned if it was against regulatory requirements for a lender to refuse to tell customers why variable rates had increased.  

Malhotra said: “Too many mortgage prisoners have been exploited by being held on high standard variable rates or have seen their rate increased with no justification.  

“The CMA and the FCA should intervene quickly to cap the interest rates being charged. The coronavirus has led to unprecedented strain on family finances and we need to help mortgage prisoners, including many key workers, get a better deal.” 

Hollinrake added: “It is simply unfair that hundreds of thousands of UK individuals, couples and families are locked out of a mortgage market that the rest of us take for granted.  

“Even if lenders were following the new guidance on the affordability test, the FCA admits that this will only help a small fraction of mortgage prisoners. A cap on the SVR is the simplest and quickest way of addressing this injustice.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Lenders making ‘responsible decisions’ by withdrawing from high LTVs – IMLA

The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) has explained lenders are making “responsible decisions” to support existing customers and maintain service...

Close