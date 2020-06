Santander has cut rates on its low deposit deals but raised the cost of 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) fixed rates.

The bank has reduced the cost of selected remortgage fixed rates at 60 per cent and 75 per cent LTV by up to 0.15 per cent. The cuts have been made on two-, three- and five-year fixed rate deals.

Two- and five-year fixed rate deals have been increased by 0.05 per cent on the 85 per cent LTV range.

At the start of June, Santander increased its maximum loan amount from £1m to £3m.

At the same time, the bank reintroduced 75 per cent LTV buy-to-let mortgages.