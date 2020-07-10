You are here: Home - News -

News

Five winners revealed from The Buy to Let Online Forum prize draw

by:
  • 10/07/2020
  • 0
Five winners revealed from The Buy to Let Online Forum prize draw
Five advisers who attended The Buy to Let Online Forum this week have each won £100 of Amazon vouchers.

 

The winners were among the almost 1,000 people who registered for the online conference and exhibition which focused on the changing world of the buy-to-let market.

Presentations included Richard Rowntree, managing director of mortgages at Paragon, with his observations on how landlords and the buy-to-let market can weather the pandemic.

Landbay managing director Paul Brett discussed how to diversify a property investment strategy, while Hampshire Trust Bank managing director of specialist mortgages Charles McDowell talked about how to maximise buy-to-let yields.

Other talks came from Dynamo chief executive Ying Tan, Kensington Mortgages new business director Craig McKinlay, Aldermore, national sales manager for intermediary mortgage distribution Matt McCullough, and BVA BDRC director of financial and business Mark Long.

A panel debate between Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions and Adrian Moloney, group sales director at OneSavings Bank, closed out the event.

 

The five winners are:

  • Robert Denton, Regentia
  • Brian Roberts, Malbon Townsend
  • Keval Nagaria, KN Mortgage Management
  • Sonja Roosten, Indigo Mortgage and Financial Services
  • Hugh Dokter, Cavalier Financial Solutions

The AE3Media team will be in touch to let you know how to claim your prize.

 

The content from the forum is still available to view. Please contact lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk to get access.

For more information visit: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/buy-let-online-forum/?pfat=e103e0bc86d148eda1d842290bcf0d33

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage after taking a payment holiday or using coronavirus support schemes?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Third of people plan to work from home after lockdown – Halifax

Almost one in three workers is set to ditch the daily commute after lockdown, research suggests.

Close