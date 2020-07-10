Five winners revealed from The Buy to Let Online Forum prize draw

Five advisers who attended The Buy to Let Online Forum this week have each won £100 of Amazon vouchers.

The winners were among the almost 1,000 people who registered for the online conference and exhibition which focused on the changing world of the buy-to-let market.

Presentations included Richard Rowntree, managing director of mortgages at Paragon, with his observations on how landlords and the buy-to-let market can weather the pandemic.

Landbay managing director Paul Brett discussed how to diversify a property investment strategy, while Hampshire Trust Bank managing director of specialist mortgages Charles McDowell talked about how to maximise buy-to-let yields.

Other talks came from Dynamo chief executive Ying Tan, Kensington Mortgages new business director Craig McKinlay, Aldermore, national sales manager for intermediary mortgage distribution Matt McCullough, and BVA BDRC director of financial and business Mark Long.

A panel debate between Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions and Adrian Moloney, group sales director at OneSavings Bank, closed out the event.

The five winners are:

Robert Denton, Regentia

Brian Roberts, Malbon Townsend

Keval Nagaria, KN Mortgage Management

Sonja Roosten, Indigo Mortgage and Financial Services

Hugh Dokter, Cavalier Financial Solutions

The AE3Media team will be in touch to let you know how to claim your prize.

The content from the forum is still available to view. Please contact lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk to get access.

For more information visit: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/buy-let-online-forum/?pfat=e103e0bc86d148eda1d842290bcf0d33