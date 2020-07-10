You are here: Home - News -

News

Oxford Economics: Stamp duty holidays are rarely effective

by:
  • 10/07/2020
  • 0
Oxford Economics: Stamp duty holidays are rarely effective
Stamp duty holidays are “rarely effective” and result in an increase in property prices, Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics has said.

 

In the research firm’s weekly newsletter, Goodwin said: “We are sceptical this will deliver much additional housing market activity, with much of the tax cut likely to be capitalised into the value of the housing stock, pushing up prices.”  

This week, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the stamp duty threshold would be increased from £125,000 to £500,000 until March next year. This is expected to create an average saving of £4,500 for buyers and see nine out of ten forgo the tax completely.  

The bulletin referred to Oxford Economic’s research in 2017, which followed the then-chancellor Philip Hammond’s move to provide relief for first-time buyers on property purchases up to £300,000. This concluded that as the burden of a tax holiday would fall on the seller, house prices would be pushed up by an average of 0.4 per cent. 

As for other measures announced in this week’s Summer Statement, Goodwin said there were “major question marks” over the effectiveness of them and said it was hard to see how it would have a “material impact” on the growth outlook. 

Other initiatives included a Job Retention Bonus and £5,000 voucher for homeowners to make environmentally friendly renovations to their home. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage after taking a payment holiday or using coronavirus support schemes?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Lockdown has made us reconsider everything we took for granted – Murphy

The mortgage industry has excelled in rising to the challenge of working from home over the last few months.

Close