Later Life Lending Event and Equity Release Awards postponed

by:
  • 24/07/2020
  • 0
The Later Life Lending Event and the Equity Release Awards have been postponed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

 

With the government and health authorities still advocating caution and social distancing measures, the decision has been made to give more time for the situation to ease further.

Both events were due to take place on Thursday 19th November, and will now be held on Tuesday 26th January 2021 at the Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, London.

The welfare and safety of all guests, sponsor and table hosts, suppliers and colleagues is our top priority and this feels like the most appropriate course of action in the current climate.

The nominations process for the Equity Release Awards will remain on the current timetable, with voting due to open in the first week of September.

Iain Cartlidge, managing director of Mortgage Solutions said: “While we all hope that the current direction of travel with the easing of lockdown restrictions continues, many unknowns still remain and therefore we wanted to give ourselves the maximum amount of time to ensure we are able to deliver a first class guest experience in a safe environment.

“We know some exceptional customer outcomes have been delivered in these unprecedented times and therefore the awards dinner in January will take on added significance as we recognise the exceptional performances of the last 12 months.

“Similarly, Later Life Lending remains an incredibly important component of the UK mortgage market and we look forward to bringing together the key players in this space to discuss the ongoing development of this sector.”

All table and sponsorship bookings will be carried forward to the new date.

 

