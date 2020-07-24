You are here: Home - News -

News

Nikhil Rathi approved as FCA chief by Treasury Committee

by:
  • 24/07/2020
  • 0
Nikhil Rathi approved as FCA chief by Treasury Committee
Nikhil Rathi has the professional competence and personal independence to be appointed into the role of chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, the Treasury Committee has said.

 

The committee held an appointment session with Rathi earlier this week.

He told the MPs the issue of mortgage prisoners will be a top priority for the regulator under his leadership.

And Rathi also explained how the FCA could intervene with regulation if the financial services industry does not improve its diversity.

The new chief executive was also questioned by MPs over his independence from the Treasury and whether he has criticisms of Treasury policies.

His views on the Lifetime ISAs and his longer-term career plans were also put under the scrutiny of the committee.

Following the session, the Treasury Committee has now approved Rathi as chief executive and wished him “every success in his role”.

Rathi previously held the positions of chief executive of the London Stock Exchange and director of international development at the London Stock Exchange Group.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

After the stamp duty holiday announcement, which type of client have you received the majority of enquiries from?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Later Life Lending Event and Equity Release Awards postponed

The Later Life Lending Event and the Equity Release Awards have been postponed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus...

Close