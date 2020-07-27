Landbay enters funding partnership and launches special edition deals

Landbay has launched a new funding partnership with a deposit-taking bank which will fund mortgages originated by the lender and hold them on their balance sheet.

Landbay has declined to name the bank as it wishes to keep the details of its funders confidential.

John Goodall (pictured), CEO at Landbay, said, “This new funding partnership and our contribution to the successful Canada Square securitisation earlier this month, together with the measures that we have put in place over the past three months, means that Landbay is one of the few lenders emerging from the pandemic stronger than we went in.

“We have continued to lend throughout the year, including throughout the lockdown.”

“We are continuing to strengthen our already robust lending model and innovative platform from which we lend,” he added.

New rates

To coincide with the funding partnership, Landbay has launched a range of special edition products which include two-year fixed rates from 3.09 per cent and five-year fixed rates from 3.35 per cent.

All products come with a 1.5 per cent product fee.