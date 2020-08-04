You are here: Home - News -

NatWest BDMs to review self-employed borrowers before application

by:
  • 04/08/2020
NatWest has made changes to its self-employed submission process today and is now asking brokers to contact their business development manager (BDM) before submitting a case.

 

The bank now wants brokers to discuss the application beforehand so it is able to go through minimal complications and ensure it fully understands the circumstances of each client. 

NatWest Intermediary Solutions said: “We are working hard to make sure we understand our customers circumstances given the impacts of Covid-19.  

In this context we are putting in place some additional support for brokers to help us underwrite self-employed customers. 

This update signals a further tightening of NatWest’s processes, as yesterday it announced it would not accept remortgage applications from borrowers who were on a mortgage payment holiday.

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

