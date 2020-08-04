NatWest BDMs to review self-employed borrowers before application

NatWest has made changes to its self-employed submission process today and is now asking brokers to contact their business development manager (BDM) before submitting a case.

The bank now wants brokers to discuss the application beforehand so it is able to go through minimal complications and ensure it fully understands the circumstances of each client.

NatWest Intermediary Solutions said: “We are working hard to make sure we understand our customers circumstances given the impacts of Covid-19.

“In this context we are putting in place some additional support for brokers to help us underwrite self-employed customers.”

This update signals a further tightening of NatWest’s processes, as yesterday it announced it would not accept remortgage applications from borrowers who were on a mortgage payment holiday.