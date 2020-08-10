Mortgage Administrator Ivent 2020 features buy-to-let focus

The third Mortgage Administrator Ivent taking place on Wednesday 23 September is open for registrations.

The online event is specifically tailored towards mortgage administrators and paraplanners and this year includes a special focus on the buy-to-let sector.

Attendees will be able to access content, visit sponsor stands, meet and chat with fellow delegates and exhibitors, and send live message questions to speakers.

BTL focus

The buy-to-let sector focus will help attendees to understand the challenges and opportunities landlord clients are facing and how this impacts their strategies for buy-to-let business.

This will include:

How are product and lender criteria changing? How does this impact on your role in offering seamless customer service and efficient case submission with the lender?

Are there considerations for portfolio landlords and limited company buy to let?

Other presentations during the event will consider what the new normal means for the adviser community and what will the mortgage market look like over the next 12 to 18 months?

They will also explore what has been learned from changing working patterns and those of customers throughout the pandemic lockdown.

Will some of these newly learned behaviours stick, and might some aspects of the adviser and administrator role need to change to service new customer behaviours?

For more information, and for latest event updates visit the website at: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-administrator-ivent/?pfat=08b4ae5e696e4b3784a43e2200380937