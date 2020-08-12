Habito completes £35m investment round

Habito has confirmed it has received a £35m investment as part of its Series C fundraise, bringing the total amount of investment to more than £63m since its launch to market in 2016.

The overall investment round, which comprised of a Series C equity raise and Series C extension in the form of a convertible loan note, was led by Augmentum Fintech, SBI Group and Mojo Capital.

Existing investors Ribbit Capital, Atomico and Mosaic Ventures also took part.

It also included investment from the Treasury’s Future Fund, which was announced by the chancellor in April.

The fund provides loans of £125,000 to £5m to start-up and scale-up firms. The investment will help the brokerage continue to digitise its mortgage process and develop products.

Daniel Hegarty (pictured), CEO and founder of Habito, said: “At Habito, we’re on a mission to make mortgages easier for anyone who wants to own a home in the UK.

“The tide is turning on traditional home financing and we’re here to usher in a new future of home financing that combines the very best of human expertise with the efficacy of technology and reduces cost, stress, time and friction for all.”

Royal Parks Partners acted as a financial adviser to Habito and its shareholders for the deal.