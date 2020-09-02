You are here: Home - News -

News

HSBC withdraws 90 per cent LTV mortgages for new customers

by:
  • 02/09/2020
  • 0
HSBC withdraws 90 per cent LTV mortgages for new customers
HSBC has temporarily withdrawn its 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages from new business to support its service levels.

 

The lender said it was making the move, which came into place today, as a result of “very significantly increased demand for higher LTV mortgages”.

It will continue to offer products above 85 per cent LTV for existing customers switching rates.

Customers with appointments in place for mortgages over 85 per cent LTV and pipeline applications from brokers and customers that have already been received will be progressed subject to the usual checks, it added.

The lender had been one of the few to continue offering 90 per cent LTV mortgages for new customers since the coronavirus pandemic hit, but has finally had to take a step back.

 

Significant service level consequences

HSBC UK head of buying a home Michelle Andrews said: “While the worst effects from Covid-19 appear to have thankfully passed, the country and the housing market have yet to return to normality.

“Mortgage market participation has been volatile at higher LTVs which has led to significant consequences on service levels and our colleagues for those who, like HSBC UK, have remained open for business at those higher LTVs.

“This is a temporary change for us. We look forward to other lenders joining us back in the market as well.”

Andrews noted that easing lockdown and the stamp duty cuts had “injected fresh impetus” to first and second-time buyers who may have a smaller deposit.

However, she added the increase in demand meant the lender was not able to satisfy service levels and did not want to face putting property purchases at risk.

“Offering a competitive product and being able to provide a great and timely service is extremely important to us and the recent significant uptick in applications has meant that we have not been able to consistently meet the high standards we set ourselves, which is not always a positive experience for our customers and can delay and put a property purchase at risk,” Andrews continued.

“As such we continually review our proposition and service levels and adjust how we are working and try to manage the inflow of new cases.

“Temporarily reserving our mortgages at over 85 per cent LTV for those switching rates only is not a decision we have taken lightly, but one we will be reviewing regularly.

“We remain open for business and continue to support our customers and the wider housing market.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
UK house price growth strongest for 16 years – Nationwide

UK house prices recorded the fastest monthly increase for 16 years in August.

Close