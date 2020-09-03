You are here: Home - News -

NatWest increases high LTV rates by up to 0.3 per cent

  • 03/09/2020
NatWest has made changes to its core mortgage products including increasing residential rates by up to 0.3 per cent and a reduction in the minimum loan size for high value deals.

 

Rate changes include the two-year fixed purchase mortgage at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) which has been increased by 0.3 per cent to 2.44 per cent and the 80 per cent LTV which has gone up from 1.54 per cent to 1.79 per cent. 

For buyers with larger deposits across two- and five-year fixes, 60 and 70 per cent LTV mortgages have increased by as much as 0.2 per cent and 75 per cent LTV mortgages have seen rates rise by up to 0.12 per cent. 

Two- and fiveyear fixed remortgages have had rate increases of up to 0.2 per cent. 

A two-year fixed remortgage at 85 per cent is now 2.24 per cent up from 2.14 per cent, while a five-year fixed remortgage at the same tier is 2.54 per cent, up from 2.44 per cent. 

Additionally, core and high value remortgages with fixed terms of two- or five-years at 60, 70 and 75 per cent LTV have been withdrawn and replaced with new deals.  

Some rates have stayed the same as older deals while others have increased by up to 0.04 per cent. 

For NatWest’s high value borrowers, where remortgages are based on loan balance and LTV, the minimum loan size has been reduced from £500,000 to £350,000.

It has also put a cap of £349,999 on reciprocal standard loan products.

The bank said more customers will be eligible for the rates available to high value clients with this change. 

A NatWest spokesperson said: “We have taken this opportunity to review our proposition to ensure it is in line with current market conditions.”

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

