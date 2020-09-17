You are here: Home - News -

Just Mortgages aims to hire up to 90 mortgage brokers for new online model   

  • 17/09/2020
Just Mortgages is hoping to hire dozens of new advisers as part of its new digital venture.

 

In conjunction with sister firm Spicerhaart, the group is setting up virtual estate agencies which will be served by brokers working from home, rather than an office or branch.

Advisers will receive leads in the same way as they would have done if they were sat in the branch, and it is expected that one mortgage adviser will look after two to three of the digital agencies.

There will be around 235 estate agency branch partner roles who will be working across their own market place, with these spread across the UK.

The group said the move to online has been accelerated by the Covid-19 lockdown and will provide brokers with the flexibility to grow their business while working from home.

All brokers will be employed by Just Mortgages, but in the future there will be the opportunity to open the roles out to brokers who prefer to be self-employed under the Just Mortgages Self-Employed division.

Clients can still arrange to meet brokers face-to-face if they wish or speak on the phone.

Existing Just Mortgages brokers will not be affected and will continue to operate as normal.

The first broker to be employed in the new ‘territories’ model is Rachael Fox.

She joins Just Mortgages from Nationwide where she was a banking manager and will cover the Derbyshire area in her new role.

She said: “I will work closely with the branch partners, keeping everything simple and under one roof while offering a great service to the clients.

“I want to offer mortgage clients a more flexible service, but the new model of working from home will also help me to achieve a work/life balance too.

“This is a brand new role so I want to be there to help and support – not only the mortgage clients, but also the estate agency partners on how valuable the financial services bit can be both to them and to the clients who need professional and proactive mortgage and protection advice.”

Duncan Jones, financial services director for the North and West division of Just Mortgages, added, “This is an exciting new role that has evolved through changes within the Spicerhaart operating model. The role is an indication of what the ‘new normal’ may look like for several Just Mortgages advisers.

“Rachael will work closely with the branch partners ensuring that our vendors receive the best service available through qualification of viewers and people offering on properties. This will ensure that more sales reach completion.

“We anticipate several more of these roles becoming available and this will provide fantastic opportunities for both our existing advisers and also experienced advisers looking for something a little bit different.”

