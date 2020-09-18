You are here: Home - News -

News

Two-year mortgage rates edge up further – Moneyfacts

by:
  • 18/09/2020
  • 0
Two-year mortgage rates edge up further – Moneyfacts
Average two-year fixed mortgage rates have crept up again this week, analysis has showed.

 

The typical rate now stands at 2.33 per cent as prices have edged up from a low of 1.97 per cent seen at the end of June, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk.

The website recently said that two-year rates increased by 0.16 per cent in the space of just a month, which is the fastest rise seen since 2009.

In the last week alone, the average rate has risen from 2.29 per cent.

Rate rises come as product availability contracts, with lenders removing hundreds of deals from the market in recent months.

At the same time, product fees are rising to sit at £1,031 – the highest level since February 2013.

Moneyfacts recently said borrowers should consider locking into a deal sooner rather than later amid the current trends.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Retail sales up again but UK economic recovery ‘likely to diminish’

Retail sales volumes in August increased 0.8 per cent – the fourth consecutive month of growth. But analysts fear the...

Close